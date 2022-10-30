Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Position Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chart Industries by 970.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Chart Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,663,000.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $212.66 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $218.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.77.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

