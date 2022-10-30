First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of First American Financial worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

