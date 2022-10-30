Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 252 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ameren by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,521,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Ameren Trading Up 2.6 %

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEE opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.