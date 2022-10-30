Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,527 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 99,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 78,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 745.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.