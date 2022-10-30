Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 1,385 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

CZR stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $114.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.77.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

