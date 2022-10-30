Candriam S.C.A. Takes $576,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Unity Software by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,905 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.97. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

