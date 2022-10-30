Candriam S.C.A. Buys Shares of 13,072 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bumble by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bumble Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of BMBL opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -637.34 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $54.76.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. Bumble’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

