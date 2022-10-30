Candriam S.C.A. Acquires New Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. CWM LLC boosted its position in EQT by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EQT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in EQT by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 13.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

