Candriam S.C.A. Sells 409 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.80.

MarketAxess stock opened at $244.57 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $422.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

