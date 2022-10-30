Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 418 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FCN opened at $153.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.09.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

