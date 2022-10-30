Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 242,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,021,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 138,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 33,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 616,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,841,000 after purchasing an additional 99,162 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.55.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

