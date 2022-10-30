DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.12 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,221 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 207,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

