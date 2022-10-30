Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 300 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after buying an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,615,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,926.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $98.58.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.