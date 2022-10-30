Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,394,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,682,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.97.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.67.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

