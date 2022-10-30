Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ternium were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Stock Performance

Ternium stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 21.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also

