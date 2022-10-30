Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $633,000 Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,541,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.23.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $56.10 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

