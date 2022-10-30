Advisory Services Network LLC Has $410,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in SEA by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,729 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $42.71 and a 52 week high of $366.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

