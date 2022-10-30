Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,308.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 5.8 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

