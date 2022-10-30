Candriam S.C.A. Makes New $326,000 Investment in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.13% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,868,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $377.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.19. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 252.33%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

