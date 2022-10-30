Candriam S.C.A. Sells 24,409 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,409 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMCOR Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $142.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.51.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

