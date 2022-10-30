Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.00 to $14.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.2949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.