Candriam S.C.A. Sells 12,697 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.