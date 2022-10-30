Candriam S.C.A. Takes Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 122.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $177,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of FSLY opened at $8.58 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $47,628.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,920.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $915,537 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.