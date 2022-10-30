Candriam S.C.A. Has $671,000 Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 520,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 980,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,797,000 after acquiring an additional 122,933 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,283,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,731,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.539 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

