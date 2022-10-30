Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,981 shares of company stock worth $9,491,705. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $142.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

