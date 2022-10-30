Candriam S.C.A. Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

WYNN stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

