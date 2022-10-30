Candriam S.C.A. Buys Shares of 7,691 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,691 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.48.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $72.07 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,366 shares of company stock worth $4,473,678. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

