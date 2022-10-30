Candriam S.C.A. Sells 491 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 567.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 477,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,063,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $139.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.02. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $304.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.74.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.