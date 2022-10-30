9,788 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,174,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 105,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,736.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $826,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,582,736.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,705.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,329,321. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.