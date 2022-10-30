Candriam S.C.A. Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

APA stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.67.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

