Candriam S.C.A. Buys 80 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $299,619,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 752,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $172,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $258.06 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

