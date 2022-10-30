Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,646 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Roku by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Roku by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $321.53.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

