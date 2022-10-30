Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 2,464 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Qorvo by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

