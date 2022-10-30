Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Generac were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 0.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Generac by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $116.70 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.66 and a 200-day moving average of $220.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $395.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

