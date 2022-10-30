Candriam S.C.A. Sells 4,145 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.