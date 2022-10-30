Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 24.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Teleflex from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.69.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $214.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $370.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.