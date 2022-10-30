Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,904 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $124.76 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

