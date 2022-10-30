Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 12.65. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $104.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

