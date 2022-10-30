Candriam S.C.A. Has $714,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 69.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 7.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.24 and its 200 day moving average is $162.19.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

