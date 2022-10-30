190,000 Shares in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.40% of Loop Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOOP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 44.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Loop Industries by 11.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOOP opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $148.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Loop Industries

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Loop Industries from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

