Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

