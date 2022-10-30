Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 48,769 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $334.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

