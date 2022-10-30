Candriam S.C.A. Sells 5,008 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,187 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 193,201 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 171,247 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,046,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 457,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

GOLD opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 price target (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

