Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.44 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,740 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

