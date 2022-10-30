Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Encompass Health by 16.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Encompass Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,189,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1,524.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 63.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Encompass Health Trading Up 4.8 %

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

