Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,631 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 163,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,681.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First BanCorp. Price Performance

FBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. First BanCorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

