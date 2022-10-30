Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,100 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,794,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $15,581,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $5,139,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FHB opened at $25.47 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

