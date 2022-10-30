Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $517,000 Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 82.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.35. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $146.14 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

