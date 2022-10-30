Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,900 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $502,919.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,621.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $761,351 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

