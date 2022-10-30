Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 300 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Qualys were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 59.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

