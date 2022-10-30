Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 300 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Qualys were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 16.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 59.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.
Insider Activity at Qualys
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $682,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Featured Articles
